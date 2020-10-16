Chemung County recommends not scheduling trick or treating

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County is recommending that municipalities not schedule trick or treating due to COVID-19.

The Chemung County Health Department and the Chemung County Executive’s Office are making the recommendation to local municipalities that they not schedule traditional trick-or-treating whereupon treats are handed to children who go door to door. Unfortunately, the Center for Disease Control considers this to be a high-risk activity, and with the increased number of Covid-19 positive cases, as well as hospitalizations throughout Chemung County and the Southern Tier Region, I believe we should err on the side of caution.

We are working with several municipalities to allow trunk-or-treating events to take place throughout the county as long as a safety plan has been submitted and approved by the Chemung County Health Department. One of the guidelines that will be added to these plans will be the need for either code enforcement or law enforcement to be present during the entire event to assure that everyone is following the approved protocols from the Chemung County Health Department. These events throughout the municipalities should be held on the same date and at the same time so that children won’t be crisscrossing the county in an attempt to attend multiple events.