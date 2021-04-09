Chemung County reopening compost facility in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County compost facility in Horseheads will be reopening to residents on Tuesday, April 20 at 9 a.m.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, measures will remain in place to protect the public and our employees at the Compost Facility:
- To practice appropriate social distancing, the facility will minimize interaction between employees and the public.
- A county employee will be posted at the entrance hut. Cars are to wait there until directed by the employee to move to a numbered unloading site. A photo will be taken of the vehicle registration, rather than obtaining a signature. The employee at the hut will log all materials entering and leaving the facility.
- Numbered unloading & loading areas will be set up for unloading of brush and vegetative material, and the loading of compost and mulch.
- Unloading: Six cars will be allowed in at a time for unloading. Staff will be unable to assist in unloading the vehicles. Sites that are full of material will be cleared by an employee who will remain in a front-wheel loader.
- Loading: Driver will be directed to a loading site and will remain in the car. The employee will load the trailer or pickup. If only a small amount of compost or mulch is desired, drivers will be directed to exit the vehicle to get their own material.
- Variable Message Signs will be located along the entrance drive to provide additional information to the public.
2021 Hours of Operation: (Closed on Sundays and Mondays)
- Tuesday 9 am to 5 pm
- Wednesday 9 am to 3 pm
- Thursday 9 am to 5 pm
- Friday 9 am to 3 pm
- Saturday 8 am to 1 pm
The facility is open every year from the third week of April through November (weather permitting.)
Contractors and commercial enterprises cannot drop-off or remove material at the facility.
Yard Waste Accepted
· Grass
· Tree limbs and branches
· Leaves
· Flowers and garden vegetation
· Brush
· Hay
Items NOT Accepted
· No Stumps
· No Fence posts
· No Landscape Timbers
· No Concrete, asphalt, or bricks
· No Cinder blocks
· No Patio blocks
· No Rocks and boulders
· No Wood pallets or Wooden boards
· No Railroad ties
· No Nails, Rebar, or other Metallic Items
· No Dead animals
· No Food scraps
· NO GARBAGE OR TRASH
For more information, call (607) 739-3896.