Chemung County reopening compost facility in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County compost facility in Horseheads will be reopening to residents on Tuesday, April 20 at 9 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, measures will remain in place to protect the public and our employees at the Compost Facility:

To practice appropriate social distancing, the facility will minimize interaction between employees and the public.

A county employee will be posted at the entrance hut. Cars are to wait there until directed by the employee to move to a numbered unloading site. A photo will be taken of the vehicle registration, rather than obtaining a signature. The employee at the hut will log all materials entering and leaving the facility.

Numbered unloading & loading areas will be set up for unloading of brush and vegetative material, and the loading of compost and mulch.

Unloading: Six cars will be allowed in at a time for unloading. Staff will be unable to assist in unloading the vehicles. Sites that are full of material will be cleared by an employee who will remain in a front-wheel loader.

Loading: Driver will be directed to a loading site and will remain in the car. The employee will load the trailer or pickup. If only a small amount of compost or mulch is desired, drivers will be directed to exit the vehicle to get their own material.

Variable Message Signs will be located along the entrance drive to provide additional information to the public.

2021 Hours of Operation: (Closed on Sundays and Mondays)

Tuesday 9 am to 5 pm

Wednesday 9 am to 3 pm

Thursday 9 am to 5 pm

Friday 9 am to 3 pm

Saturday 8 am to 1 pm

The facility is open every year from the third week of April through November (weather permitting.)

Contractors and commercial enterprises cannot drop-off or remove material at the facility.

Yard Waste Accepted

· Grass

· Tree limbs and branches

· Leaves

· Flowers and garden vegetation

· Brush

· Hay

Items NOT Accepted

· No Stumps

· No Fence posts

· No Landscape Timbers

· No Concrete, asphalt, or bricks

· No Cinder blocks

· No Patio blocks

· No Rocks and boulders

· No Wood pallets or Wooden boards

· No Railroad ties

· No Nails, Rebar, or other Metallic Items

· No Dead animals

· No Food scraps

· NO GARBAGE OR TRASH

For more information, call (607) 739-3896.