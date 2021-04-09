Chemung County reopening compost facility in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County compost facility in Horseheads will be reopening to residents on Tuesday, April 20 at 9 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, measures will remain in place to protect the public and our employees at the Compost Facility:

  • To practice appropriate social distancing, the facility will minimize interaction between employees and the public.
  • A county employee will be posted at the entrance hut. Cars are to wait there until directed by the employee to move to a numbered unloading site. A photo will be taken of the vehicle registration, rather than obtaining a signature. The employee at the hut will log all materials entering and leaving the facility.
  • Numbered unloading & loading areas will be set up for unloading of brush and vegetative material, and the loading of compost and mulch.
  • Unloading: Six cars will be allowed in at a time for unloading. Staff will be unable to assist in unloading the vehicles. Sites that are full of material will be cleared by an employee who will remain in a front-wheel loader.
  • Loading: Driver will be directed to a loading site and will remain in the car. The employee will load the trailer or pickup. If only a small amount of compost or mulch is desired, drivers will be directed to exit the vehicle to get their own material.
  • Variable Message Signs will be located along the entrance drive to provide additional information to the public.

2021 Hours of Operation: (Closed on Sundays and Mondays)

  • Tuesday 9 am to 5 pm
  • Wednesday 9 am to 3 pm
  • Thursday 9 am to 5 pm
  • Friday 9 am to 3 pm
  • Saturday 8 am to 1 pm

The facility is open every year from the third week of April through November (weather permitting.)

Contractors and commercial enterprises cannot drop-off or remove material at the facility.

Yard Waste Accepted

· Grass

· Tree limbs and branches

· Leaves

· Flowers and garden vegetation

· Brush

· Hay

Items NOT Accepted

· No Stumps

· No Fence posts

· No Landscape Timbers

· No Concrete, asphalt, or bricks

· No Cinder blocks

· No Patio blocks

· No Rocks and boulders

· No Wood pallets or Wooden boards

· No Railroad ties

· No Nails, Rebar, or other Metallic Items

· No Dead animals

· No Food scraps

· NO GARBAGE OR TRASH

For more information, call (607) 739-3896.

