Chemung County reports $2 million surplus in 2020 budget year, nursing facility continues to run a deficit

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss announced on Tuesday that the county has completed the 2020 budget year with a surplus over $2 million.

The county executive credited department heads and county-wide elected officials for cutting back during the COVID-19 pandemic and implementing several cost saving measures, including delaying capital improvement projects, not immediately backfilling vacant positions, and departmental budget revisions.

County Executive Moss noted that while the county is “in a strong financial position, one of the major challenges that must be addressed in the near future is the Chemung County Nursing Facility.”

According to Moss, the facility operates at a deficit of approximately $3.1 million a year.

“As we continue to move slowly out of the pandemic, we will be committing greater resources to find ways to address continual annual deficits created by the Nursing Facility.”