CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has reported its ninth COVID-19 death.

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss says that a 68-year-old man from the City of Elmira passed away as a result of a COVID-19 infection.

At this time the county does not have any links between the death and a known cluster in the community.

On Thursday Chemung County reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 with 130 active cases and 759 recoveries.