Chemung County reports eighth COVID-19 death, 48 new cases

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Chris Moss has announced the county’s eighth COVID-19 death.
The 74-year-old Elmira man is the second Chemung County resident to die this week from COVID-19, and the fifth since September.
Chemung County had gone several months without a COVID-19 death after reporting three between April and May.
County Executive Moss says the county’s eighth COVID-19 death has not been linked to any clusters at this time.
On Thursday the county also announced 48 new cases of COVID-19, giving them 180 active.
- Why your Credit Score matters
- White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows ignored virus rules at his daughter’s wedding, report says
- Upstate Farms Cheese hosting mandatory COVID-19 testing for employees amid outbreak
- Addison man arrested for allegedly strangling a correctional facility officer
- Newsfeed Now: Vice Presidential Debate wrap-up; Tracking Hurricane Delta