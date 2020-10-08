Chemung County reports eighth COVID-19 death, 48 new cases

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Chris Moss has announced the county’s eighth COVID-19 death.

The 74-year-old Elmira man is the second Chemung County resident to die this week from COVID-19, and the fifth since September.

Chemung County had gone several months without a COVID-19 death after reporting three between April and May.

County Executive Moss says the county’s eighth COVID-19 death has not been linked to any clusters at this time.

On Thursday the county also announced 48 new cases of COVID-19, giving them 180 active.

