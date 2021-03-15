Chemung County reports multiple COVID-19 violations by businesses over the weekend

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Chris Moss released a letter on Monday reminding residents and business owners to continue COVID-19 precautions despite a decline in cases.

According to the county executive, the county received multiple complaints over the weekend for New York Forward guidelines and protocols regarding mask wearing, social distancing, and food not being served with beverages.

The violations happened at restaurants, bars, and retail outlets across the county, according to Moss.

“While I look forward to the future where we will no longer have to abide by wearing facial coverings and social distancing rules, I would respectfully remind Chemung County residents that we are still experiencing a small COVID-19 infection rate. Vaccinations and testing remain a priority, but we still need everyone to remain vigilant on their facial coverings, social distancing, and etc. The last thing we want to do is have the Governor’s Office place additional restrictions on our County.”

On Monday Chemung County reported seven active cases of COVID-19 with a 1.89% 7-day rolling average of tests returning a positive result. Thus far, 11.41% of the county has been fully vaccinated..