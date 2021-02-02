Chemung County reports three COVID-19 deaths, below 100 active cases

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County is reporting three new COVID-19 deaths, setting the county’s COVID-19 death toll at 79. Fourteen of the county’s deaths have come this year.

The county did not release any additional information regarding the patients’ age, gender, or location.

Chemung County also reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 with 87 active cases, eight of which are in either the Elmira or Southport Correctional Facilities.

Since tracking for the pandemic began Chemung County has reported over 6,000 cases with 5,914 recoveries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now