Chemung County reports three COVID-19 deaths, below 100 active cases

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County is reporting three new COVID-19 deaths, setting the county’s COVID-19 death toll at 79. Fourteen of the county’s deaths have come this year.

The county did not release any additional information regarding the patients’ age, gender, or location.

Chemung County also reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 with 87 active cases, eight of which are in either the Elmira or Southport Correctional Facilities.

Since tracking for the pandemic began Chemung County has reported over 6,000 cases with 5,914 recoveries.