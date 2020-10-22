Chemung County reports two COVID-19 deaths

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has announced two COVID-19 deaths, raising the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 12.

According to Chemung County Executive Chris Moss, a 73-year-old Elmira woman and an 80-year-old man from Big Flats passed away after contracting the virus.

Chemung County also announced 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday with 170 active cases and 28 hospitalizations. Thus far, 985 of Chemung County’s 1,167 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

The news comes hours before Elmira, Horseheads, and Elmira Heights moves into the orange zone, closing schools and non-essential businesses for at least two weeks.

Those restrictions will begin at 11:59 p.m. on Friday evening. Schools impacted by the orange zone include Elmira City, Elmira Heights, Notre Dame, and Horseheads.

Being placed in an orange zone means that schools will have to go to remote learning and certain businesses will be shutdown.

A break down of the Orange zone:

-Schools will now become fully remote

-Dining only outdoor with a maximum of 4 people per table

-The closing of high-risk non-essential businesses such as gyms and barbershops

-Gatherings now a max of 10 people

-Places of worship will now be reduced to 25 people at a maximum.

Over the past three weeks, Chemung County has been around a 5% infection rate, while Steuben County has been around 4%.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.