Chemung County schedules two J&J COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department will be holding two more walk-in Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Elmira next week.

The first will be held on Tuesday, June 22 at the EastSide Market next to the Holiday Inn Riverview from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The second clinic will be on Friday, June 25 at Fassett Elementary School on 309 W. Thurston Street from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot and, like the other vaccines, is free. For more information on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or for other clinics visit the Chemung County website.