Chemung County scheduling more COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Wisner Market

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following the success of last week’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Wisner Market, Chemung County has scheduled walk-up clinics through the month of June at the weekly market.

According to Chemung County Executive Chris Moss, 37 people attended the clinic on June 4, more than the county expected.

The one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered in Wisner Park on June 10, 17, and 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone 18 and older is eligible for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.