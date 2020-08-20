Chemung County seeking public comment on pedestrian safety improvements

ELMIRA, NY – APRIL 11: A street stands empty in the afternoon on April 11, 2019 in Elmira, New York. Due to an aging population, falling birthrates and slowing immigration, America is growing more slowly than at any time since the Great Depression. 2018 saw the slowest rate of growth in America in more than 80 years. While major cities and economic centers, especially in the Sun Belt, continue to see rapid growth, many states and regions are losing people at alarming rates. According to recent data released by the U.S. Census, New York was one of nine states that saw a population decline between July 1, 2017 and July 1, 2018, losing 48,510 residents. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County is seeking public comment on pedestrian safety improvements at various locations throughout the County.

Residents may provide feedback and learn more about the projects at: https://www.chemungcountyny.gov/dpw

The deadline for public comment is September 4.

The project consists of improvements to signage, crosswalks markings, traffic signals, and curb ramps at 66 locations throughout the City of Elmira, the Village of Elmira Heights, the Village of Horseheads, the Town of Big Flats, and the Town of Southport.

The total project cost is estimated at $729,000 and is funded with 100% federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) funds.