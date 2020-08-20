Chemung County seeking public comment on pedestrian safety improvements

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County is seeking public comment on pedestrian safety improvements at various locations throughout the County.
Residents may provide feedback and learn more about the projects at: https://www.chemungcountyny.gov/dpw
The deadline for public comment is September 4.
The project consists of improvements to signage, crosswalks markings, traffic signals, and curb ramps at 66 locations throughout the City of Elmira, the Village of Elmira Heights, the Village of Horseheads, the Town of Big Flats, and the Town of Southport.
The total project cost is estimated at $729,000 and is funded with 100% federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) funds.