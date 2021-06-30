Chemung County Senior Games returning this summer

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA – MARCH 11: Lance Shaw and Norma Jenkins take a class in the game pickleball with a group fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the John Knox Village Continuing Care Retirement Community on March 11, 2021 in Pompano Beach, Florida. The community held a mask-less pickleball lesson for the first time after 90% of the residents in the community were vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Senior Games are back for their 30th year.

Events are scheduled for Aug. 3-28 with games including pickleball, golf, shuffleboard, bowling, and corn hole. Participants 50 and older are welcome to participate at sites throughout the county. Athletes have traveled as far as Rochester and the Northern Tier to participate in the games.

A field day and picnic are planned for Friday, Aug. 20 at the Harris Hill Youth Camp for all registered participants with “just for fun” events, including horseshoes, corn hole, and mini-golf. There will also be a health and wellness information fair.

There is a $10 fee for participants to take part in the games and another $10 fee for the picnic, which includes lunch, a gift, and chances to win raffle prizes.

A schedule of events and applications will be posted on the Chemung County website. Anyone interested in participating can call 607-737-5524 or email cmorton@chemungcountyny.gov.