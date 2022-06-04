ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Senior Games have been going on for the past two weeks now and Friday’s event was volleyball.

Chemung County seniors took to the court to serve and spike at today’s Chemung County Senior games event. Sid Whitney said she was there to win.

“We try to play for fun but both teams want to win, and we’re not winning we’re going to pretend that was a practice game,” said Whitney.

The spirited athletes played three sets to 25 points, the best two out of three wins.

“It’s for fun…most of these people I didn’t know before I retired and came down here so it’s a great opportunity to meet a lot of different people,” said Thurman Blanchard.

It’s that camaraderie that makes these games so fun.

“A lot of these athletes have been doing the games for over ten years…the companionship is a big part of it,” said Carol Morton, the Senior Games Project Coordinator.

Other events include pickleball, archery, bowling, shuffleboard, golf, and more.

“Some of the seniors that are playing softball are 90 years old…Most of my athletes are 70 plus,” said Morton.

Organizers say the games are an initiative to keep seniors active and healthy.

“The more they stay active the better…It really helps them to keep going and make the rest of their life a lot easier,” said Morton.

The 2022 Chemung County Senior Games are scheduled through June 16th. There are still some open spots at the events, and if you would like to join, contact the Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care.