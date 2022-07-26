ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Chemung County has set dates and listed properties for the 2022 online tax foreclosed real-estate auction.

The online auction will start on Wednesday, August 3 at 12 p.m. and will end on August 17 at 10 a.m. The current property list can be viewed by clicking/tapping on this link.

Anybody that wishes to participate must submit an online bidder registration packet. Packets must be received by the Chemung County office by August 15, 2022, at 4 p.m. in order to participate in a sale.

In addition to submitting a packet, anybody that wishes to bid must create an online bidder account. You can sign up for an account by clicking/tapping on this link.

The full directory of instructions for the auction, as well as a list of properties, can be found on www.auctionsinternational.com/liveauctions/#28115