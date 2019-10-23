Chemung County Sheriff debate and Elmira Mayoral town hall: Full Video

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Oct. 22 candidates for Chemung County Sheriff Art Laurey and Bill Schrom participated in the 2019 Chemung County Sheriff Debate at the Clemens Center.

Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell, who is running unopposed, participated in a town hall with questions submitted by voters.

Above is our full coverage of the Sheriff debate and Mayoral town hall.

Our preview and recap shows with George Stockburger, Frank Acomb, and Leslie Danks Burke are also available below.

2019 Debate Preview Show

2019 Debate Recap Show