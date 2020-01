Pictured from left to right is, Chenango County Sheriff Ernest Cutting, Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike, Chemung County Sgt. Charles Kennedy, Chemung County Undersheriff Sean Holley, and Oneida County Sheriff (and NYS Sheriff’s Association President) Rob Maciol.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Sergeant Charles E. Kennedy III was recently honored with the New York State Sheriffs’ Association Civil Deputy of the Year award.

The award was presented to Sgt. Kennedy today at a ceremony in Albany.

“We at the Sheriff’s Office are very proud of Sgt. Kennedy for being chosen out of all Sheriffs’ Offices in New York State for this prestigious award,” said Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom.