Chemung County Sheriff K-9 retires after seven years

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – On Thursday the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announced the retirement of K-9 Eiger from service, effective today.
K-9 Eiger is a 9-year old German Shepard who joined the Sheriff’s Office in May, 2013. He was certified in narcotic detection, as well as tracking, and had been utilized in that capacity for the duration of his 7-year career. In addition to his regular patrol duties, K-9 Eiger served the citizens of Chemung County most notably and effectively in thwarting dangerous narcotics and other drugs from reaching our streets. K-9 Eiger has earned his retirement from service and he will spend the rest of his years with the loving family of his handler Deputy Patrick Pirozzolo from the Sheriff’s Office. We at the Sheriff’s Office wish him a long and happy retirement. The Sheriff’s Office anticipates announcing Eiger’s replacement next week, which will allow us to continue to serve the community with this valuable resource.