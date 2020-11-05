Chemung County Sheriff K-9 retires after seven years

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- With remarks late last night expressing optimism about victory once all ballots are counted, Leslie Danks Burke, candidate for State Senate in the 58th district, is reminding voters that voters and candidates are likely to have to wait weeks for the final outcomes of local races given the immense number of absentee ballots.

Absentee ballots will not begin to be counted for at least seven days, and in some cases not until the following week. With 33,339 absentee ballots mailed out to voters across this district alone, there is a significant portion of votes that are not being represented in yesterday’s total.