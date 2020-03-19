Chemung County Sheriff outlines precautions taken amid COVID-19

(WETM) – Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom outlined new precautions his office has implemented to help protect officers, inmates, and citizens in Chemung County.

Several things have been implemented at the jail to limit the exposure of inmates/staff to the virus.

– All visits from family/friends have been suspended indefinitely.

Any visits from attorneys and/or clergy will be “non-contact” which simply means that there is a solid barrier between the two parties but they can still communicate verbally.

– All programs involving outside civilians has been suspended indefinitely.

Trustees (inmates who have additional “freedoms” within/out of the facility) will be limited to work details within the facility only.

Our highly trained medical staff is constantly evaluating/interacting with the inmate population looking for any signs of illness/injury and etc. and will continue to do so. Should an inmate be identified as being ill or as showing symptoms we have two empty posts within the jail designated to keep them quarantined.

All new inmates to the facility will be placed in medical keep lock for a period of 15 days to ensure they show no signs/symptoms of illness.

We continue to monitor staff on a regular basis to attempt to identify any who may be ill. They are also asked to “police” themselves and stay home if they have any signs and symptoms of the virus.

Personal Protective Equipment to include gloves, hand sanitizer, and masks are available to all staff during the course of their shift. We are still attempting to secure gowns in the event they are needed.

Because of the Bail Reform already in place, inmates aren’t being released presently. This isn’t to say that this couldn’t change down the road but our population is fairly low now, 94 inmates total, (70 male and 24/female).

Our main focus during this time is to keep everyone (staff and inmates) safe, calm, informed and on task with what is expected of us in the public.

Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom