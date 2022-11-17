See the moment of impact in the video player above.

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – An Addison man has been ticketed after he allegedly hit a Chemung County Sheriff’s vehicle, causing damage and nearly pinning three people between the vehicle and a guard rail.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was investigating a deer-vehicle crash on I-86 in Big Flats around 6:39 a.m. on November 12, 2022. As he was finishing the investigation and getting ready to give three people a ride that were in the car that hit a deer, the Sheriff’s Office said Samuel Byler of Addison failed to move over and hit the patrol vehicle which was marked, parked on the shoulder, and had its emergency lights on.

The report said that the crash caused damage to the rear passenger side quarter panel and pushed it closer to the median, causing extensive damage. Video shows the three people nearly getting pinned between the patrol vehicle and the median as the back end of the vehicle takes serious damage.

The Sheriff’s Office said the three people and deputy were all nearly hit by the crash, but remained uninjured.

Deflecting off the patrol vehicle, Byler’s vehicle then cross lanes, hit another car, crossed lanes again and hit the median, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Byler was issued three traffic tickets, the crash report said.

As a result of the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said that it is reminding drivers of Move Over Laws and to slow down when emergency vehicles are on the road.