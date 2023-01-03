ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to a longtime deputy who has been with the department for more than 20 years.

Captain Matthew R. Stevens retired from the Sheriff’s Office on January 3, 2023 after serving for 23 years. Members from the department joined together in front of the Justice Building on William St. in downtown Elmira for Stevens’ walkout and retirement.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Stevens started in the department as a Deputy Sheriff and rose through the ranks to his most recent position as Captain of the Road Patrol.