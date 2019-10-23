Chemung County Sheriff’s Candidates to Debate Live on “Frankly Speaking”

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – On Tuesday, October 29 at 7 am the candidates for Chemung County Sheriff; Sheriff Bill Schrom and Art Laurey will debate live on the local talk radio program “Frankly Speaking.”

The debate can be heard on “The Patriot” 1230/1450AM & 106.9FM.

Moderator Frank Acomb and Chemung County residents will moderate the debate, and listeners are encouraged to send their potential questions to ChemungDebate@gmail.com.

“Frankly Speaking” with host Frank Acomb can be heard weekday mornings from 6 -9.

Schrom and Laurey also participated in a WETM debate, which can be found here.