Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

Chemung County Sheriff’s Candidates to Debate Live on “Frankly Speaking”

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – On Tuesday, October 29 at 7 am the candidates for Chemung County Sheriff; Sheriff Bill Schrom and Art Laurey will debate live on the local talk radio program “Frankly Speaking.” 

The debate can be heard on “The Patriot” 1230/1450AM & 106.9FM.

Moderator Frank Acomb and Chemung County residents will moderate the debate, and listeners are encouraged to send their potential questions to ChemungDebate@gmail.com.

“Frankly Speaking” with host Frank Acomb can be heard weekday mornings from 6 -9.

Schrom and Laurey also participated in a WETM debate, which can be found here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now