ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office honored one of their own with a walk-out ceremony on Thursday.

Lieutenant R. Scott Wheeler retired from the Sheriff’s office after 21 years and was honored with the ceremony outside the Justice Building in Elmira.

The ceremony included dozens of his colleagues in law enforcement, as well as family and friends.

Wheeler’s ceremony comes on National First Responders Day in the United States.