Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announces a new K-9 addition to their ranks

CHEMUNG COUNTY (WETM-TV)- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced a new addition to their ranks. K-9 Egon, a 1 ½ year old Malinois, who replaces the recently-retired K-9 Eiger.

Egon is certified by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services as a Patrol, Tracking, and Narcotics Detection K-9 and will assist in matters such as lost or missing persons, combating the flow of dangerous drugs in our area, and aid in the tracking and apprehension of suspects.



