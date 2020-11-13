Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announces a new K-9 addition to their ranks

CHEMUNG COUNTY (WETM-TV)- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced a new addition to their ranks. K-9 Egon, a 1 ½ year old Malinois, who replaces the recently-retired K-9 Eiger.
Egon is certified by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services as a Patrol, Tracking, and Narcotics Detection K-9 and will assist in matters such as lost or missing persons, combating the flow of dangerous drugs in our area, and aid in the tracking and apprehension of suspects.
This is an anti-crime initiative awarded to the Sheriff’s Office through Department of Justice. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office in a collaborative effort with all area Law Enforcement are working together to combat drug trafficking and violent crime.
Not only will this team be a valuable asset to the Sheriff’s Office, it will also be a tool made available to all Law Enforcement in the region. Egon’s handler, Deputy Patrick Pirozzolo, has been a member of the Sheriff’s Office since 2014 and has previous Police K-9 training and experience.
This K-9 Team will be a great addition to the Sheriff’s Office in their efforts to better serve and protect the citizens of Chemung County.