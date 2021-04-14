Chemung County Sheriff’s Office hosting free boater safety classes

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting three free Boater Safety classes for participants 10 and older. Each class will be limited to twenty-five (25) attendees.

In the near future, anyone operating any type of watercraft will need the license, according to the sheriff’s office.

See your birth year to see when the course is required:

Born after Jan. 1, 1993 must complete a safety course beginning in 2020.

Born after Jan. 1, 1988 must complete a safety course beginning in 2022.

Born after Jan. 1, 1983 must complete a safety course beginning in 2023.

Born after Jan. 1, 1978 must complete a safety course beginning in 2024.

The requirement would extend to all motor boat operators beginning in

2025, regardless of age.

Each class will be held on a Saturday and the class times will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a 30 minute lunch break.

The following are the dates and locations of these classes:

04/24/2021 – Southport Fire Dept.

05/08/2021 – Golden Glow Fire Dept.

05/22/2021 – West Elmira Fire Dept.

Anyone interested in attending any of these classes is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 607-737-2987 ext. 74104. Classes will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis and you must be pre-registered to attend one of these classes.