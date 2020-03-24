Chemung County Sheriff’s Office looking for multiple females in Walmart larceny case

CHEMUNG COUNTY (WETM-TV)- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for the females in the attached photos that were at Wal-Mart located on County Route 64, in the Town of Horseheads.

They are wanted for questioning relative to a larceny investigation.

Anyone with information, or believes they may know these women, is asked to contact the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (607)737-2933.

This is a developing story and 18 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.