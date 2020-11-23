Chemung County Sheriffs Office not enforcing social gathering limits

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Chemung County Sheriffs Office announced on Monday, they will not be enforcing the governors social gathering limit.

“The governor’s suggesting that we go to particular homes, knock on the door and count on in the table of how many people are there,” said Chemung County Sheriff, Bill Schrom. “We count 11 instead of 10, and grandma happens to be number 11. Are we going to be forcing her out of that home? Who’s going to take that action? I think it’s just ridiculous. You know to to have that order in the manner that it’s written in, it certainly doesn’t make sense and it’s certainly something that’s not reasonable and quite frankly not a law enforcement task.”