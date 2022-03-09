Chemung County Sheriff’s office offering pistol safety class

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is offering safety/training classes for any pistol license holder looking to obtain an unrestricted license.

The class will be held on Wednesday, March 23, from 5:30-8:30.

The Sheriff’s office is offering the pistol permit classes for both New York State and Tioga/Bradford County Pa. residents.

Those interested will not be allowed to register for the classes unless they have a completed application on file with the office.

Please call the office at 607-737-2937 to register or email Alord@chemungcountyny.gov

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now