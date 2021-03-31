Chemung County Sheriff’s Office participating in drug “take back” day

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office will take part in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Nationwide prescription drug “Take Back” Initiative on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Chemung County residents are being encouraged to turn in their expired and unused prescription medications for proper disposal. Residents are asked to keep the medications in their original container with the label intact; however, they may blacken out their name.

All medications, ointments and sprays are accepted. but needles will not be taken.

Residents can drop off their medications at the following locations with no questions asked:

Southport Volunteer Fire Department

1001 Carl Street

Elmira, New York 14904

West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department

1299 W. Water St.

Elmira, New York 14905

For further information, visit www.chemungsheriff.net or www.dea.gov.