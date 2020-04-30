Chemung County Sheriff’s Office reopening to the public

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office will reopen to the public on Monday, May 4, by appointments.

The Records Office, Civil Office, and Pistol Permit offices will be opening by appointment only.

Appointments at the Records Office and Civil Offices can be made over the phone, while online appointments must be set for the Pistol Permit Office.

The Pistol Permit Office will not be scheduling appointments over the phone and will not be scheduling fingerprints at this time.

Visitors are required to wear a mask and to not bring multiple people into the building unless they receive prior approval.