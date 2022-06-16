PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) — This weekend will be the last boater safety class of the year held by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

In the near future, this type of course will be mandatory for all persons operating any motorized watercraft and will need to have a proper license, regardless of age.

Some age groups are already requiring that a course be done, a listing of the age groups can be seen below:

Those born after Jan. 1, 1993, must complete a safety course beginning in 2020 and beyond.

Those born after Jan. 1, 1988, must complete a safety course beginning in 2022 and beyond.

Those born after Jan. 1, 1983, must complete a safety course beginning in 2023 and beyond.

Those born after Jan. 1, 1978, must complete a safety course beginning in 2024 and beyond.

Requirements extend to all motorboat operators beginning in 2025, regardless of age.

The class will take place on Saturday, June 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Pine City Volunteer Fire Department, and will be limited to 30 attendees. The youngest person who can attend a class is 10 years old.

There is no fee for the class and there will be a 30-minute lunch break during the course. Those interested in attending can contact the sheriff’s office at 607-737-2987 ext. 74104, you must be pre-registered to attend.