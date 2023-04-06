ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office will be participating the the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Chemung County residents can turn in their old and unused medications from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. All medications, ointments, and sprays will be accepted. The Sheriff’s Office is requesting that all medications be left in their original containers with the labels intact. It is okay if the patient’s name is blacked out on the label, though. Sharps will be accepted at the event for disposal.

People can turn in their medications and sharps at the West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department, which is located at 1299 West Water St., or Drake Plaza, which is located at the corner of Cedar Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. No questions will be asked during the drop off.

For more information, you can visit the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office’s website or the DEA’s website.