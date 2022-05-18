CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is warning local residents about a current scam involving individuals posing as a representative from the Sheriff’s office.

The scam involves a caller requesting eBay gift cards to pay for an outstanding warrant. The Sherriff’s Office says that they would never call you to provide any type of payment to them directly or to send gift cards, for any reason.

The Sheriff’s Office is advising individuals not to disclose any personal information over the phone and not to send any type of payment to this person or anybody who identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and requests payment for any reason.

The Sheriff’s Office says that if you want to verify a call or have any questions, please call their Criminal Investigation Division at 607-737-2933, otherwise ignore the call or inform the caller that the Office has been notified of the scam.