HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Soil and Water Conservation District is now accepting orders for its 2024 tree program.

The conservation district is selling bundles of young trees, shrubs, flowers, and other native plants ahead of Arbor Day. Wooden bluebird nest boxes, wooden bat roost houses, fertilizer, and wildflower seeds are included in this sale as well. The trees and shrubs may only be purchased for conservation purposes. All available species, bundle sizes, ages of the plants, prices, and more details can be found on the order form.

All orders must be placed via mail by March 8, and orders must be picked up between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, April 26, at the Chemung County Soil and Water Conservation District, located at 851 Chemung St. in Horseheads. Limited quantities of extra trees will be available on pick-up day.

People who have ordered from this sale in the past should receive a form in the mail, and those who need a form can download one online or call 607-739-2009 to receive a form by mail. Payment must be sent with the order form. The conservation district is only accepting cash or checks made out to Chemung Co. SWCD.