Chemung County, South Corning receive funding to improve water systems

(WETM) – Chemung County and the Village of South Corning in Steuben County are receiving state funding to support drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

The funding is part of $48.9 million recently approved New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors.

Chemung County will receive $2,988,783 in long-term interest-free financing and $1,415,000 in a 2018 WIIA grant for the design and construction of improvements to Chemung County’s Elmira Sewer District Improvements, including installation of a UV disinfection system.

The Village of South Corning will receive $200,000 in short-term low-interest financing for planning, design, and construction of a disinfection system and other wastewater treatment facility improvements.

“Clean water and functioning water infrastructure are essential parts of the standard of living and qualify-of-life for all New Yorkers, and towns and villages across the state have an ongoing need for wastewater treatment plants and water tanks that needs to be filled,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “The newly enacted budget dedicates $500 million to support clean water initiatives which increases our investment and brings the state closer to fulfilling its commitment to New Yorkers. These projects will underscore our pledge to help protect the environment and the health of New York’s residents and families.”

The Board’s approval includes financing through the Clean and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds and grants that are part of the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act program. For more information, visit EFC’s website at www.efc.ny.gov.