Chemung County SPCA moving to appointment only

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County SPCA released a statement this morning announcing that they will operate on appointment only basis amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the statement, they say that animal surrenders and adoptions will be scheduled appointments on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11AM to 4PM.

Those who are patrons of the pet food pantry and other services will also be appointments.

They urge people to visit their website to view adoptable animals and are discouraging the general public from visiting the animals