Chemung County SPCA offering affordable services for pet owners

(WETM) – The Chemung County SPCA is offering affordable services for members of the community to help keep pets in their homes during trying economic times.

“Some people may be out of work, or just having a harder time making financial ends meet,” said Arynn Brucie at the SPCA. “We want to help the community with something that they’re facing, that way their pets don’t have to come into the shelter. They can stay in their home and stay healthy and stay up to date on everything they need.”

Right now the SPCA is offering several vaccinations, such as rabies, distemper, and kennel cough. They can also assist with microchipping and nail trims in their new facility.

If you have any questions about the services being offered by the Chemung County SPCA, you can call them at (607) 732-1827.