ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After months of renovations, the Chemung County SPCA is offering affordable spay and neuter services, vaccines, and more to come.

Located at 2435 St Route 352, Elmira, NY 14903, the SPCA has officially finished the new and complete renovation of the entire shelter.

The shelter now can perform on-site spay and neuter surgeries, as well as the ability to administer vaccines. The shelter aims to keep these costs low, with a focus on serving people who couldn’t otherwise afford veterinary care.

“There is an unmet need in this region for basic, affordable care. What we’re doing here is in response to that need, because ultimately we want to keep pets happy and healthy… The clientele that we serve here, if they’re not able to get affordable basic care for their pets through us, it’s very likely that those pets won’t get any care at all, and that’s not good for the pets.” said Tom Geroy, executive director at the Chemung County SPCA.

In the future, they hope to expand their services even more by offering a total preventative care clinic at an affordable price. Smaller issues like ear infections, skin infections and other minor injuries would be treated at the shelter.

You can visit the shelter’s website at https://www.chemungspca.org to schedule an appointment for your pets.