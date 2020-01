BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – As a part of their ongoing renovations, the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA has completed the roof of their expanded Spay and Neuter Clinic.

The SPCA began large scale renovations to their facility late last year, adding much-needed space for animals along with the services they provide.

The Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA are often featured on Pet of the Week, a weekly adoption segment that airs every Monday during 18 News at Noon.