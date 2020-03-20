Chemung County SPCA waiving adoption fees

(WETM) – People across the country are being asked to quarantine and remain isolated, meaning right now might be the best time to adopt a furry friend.

The Chemung County SPCA is helping those who want to find a furry friend by waiving adoption fees during the pandemic.

Adoptions will be scheduled appointments. If you would like to adopt a specific animal, you can call the SPCA at 607-732-1827 to schedule an appointment. Appointments will be scheduled Mon, Tue, Thurs, Fri and Sat between 11am and 4pm.

The shelter recently had all of their dogs adopted but recently received a new litter of kittens. More than 20 animals have been adopted