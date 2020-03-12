Chemung County tax foreclosure auction postponed

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County is indefinitely postponing the auction event that was scheduled for Tuesday, March 31 and all related activities.

This includes the auction itself, and also the Educational Seminar (3/18), Open Houses (3/19, 3/20, 3/21) and Pre-Registration (3/30).

All dates related to the auction that are published in the 2020 Chemung County Tax Foreclosure Real Estate Auction Brochure and online at www.auctionsinternational.com are postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date, as yet to be determined.