Orchard Street home up for bid in Elmira in the April 2023 Chemung County Tax Foreclosure Real Estate auction

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County is gearing up for another real estate auction on tax-foreclosed properties.

The auction is set to open at noon on April 10 and run until 10:00 a.m. on April 21. According to the Chemung County Treasurer’s Office, there will be 77 properties up for bid.

The auction is online only. While the county hasn’t yet opened registration or provided a complete list of properties available, signs for the auction have been seen going up at several lots in the area.

The auction will be available at this link.