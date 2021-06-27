Chemung County to Hold American Rescue Plan Workshop

ELMIRA, NY. (WETM) – Chemung County is slated to receive more than $16 million from the American Rescue Plan. That money will be used to help the community recover from the pandemic – and local leaders want your help deciding how to spend it.

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss and Chemung County 7th District Legislator Christina Sonsire are hosting a Town Hall Meeting at 6:00 p.m. on June 29th at the West Elmira Community Center to explain ways the money can be used and allow residents to share thoughts about how to best spend it.

The event will be live-streamed on the Chemung County Matters Facebook page for anyone who cannot attend in person.