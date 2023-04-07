CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Chemung County Executive Chris Moss will be hosting an Earth Day cleanup event.

Participants will be cleaning up trash along roads in designated areas of Chemung County on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Volunteers will be cleaning roadsides in the City of Elmira, the Town of Elmira, the Town of Horseheads, the Town of Lowman, and the Town of Big Flats.

People interested in joining the cleanup should register on the Chemung County website. Registration is limited to 100 people.