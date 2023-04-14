CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Chemung County Executive, Chris Moss, has announced an upcoming job fair that’ll be taking place at the end of April.

According to the release, the job fair will be on April 27, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Chemung County Nursing Facility, located at 103 Washington St. in Elmira.

The fair will be promoting openings for numerous vacancies within the county, in areas such as the Department of Social Services, nursing facility, sheriff’s office, and more.

Moss says there are dozens of full-time positions that are currently vacant. Along with those positions, seasonal employees are needed to work at different county parks and departments, as well as lifeguards.

Anyone looking to attend the job fair is encouraged to bring a resume, with job applications being available on-site or take home.

If you’re looking for more information on the job fair, you can visit the county’s website to find any remaining details.