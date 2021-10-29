Chemung County to participate in STOP-DWI Halloween campaign

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement in Chemung County will take part in New York’s STOP-DWI Halloween campaign to make the night safer for families and their kids.

The statewide campaign aims to make the roads safer on Halloween and other holidays. The announcement said that law enforcement agencies will “participate in special efforts to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives.

The STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign also targets the Superbowl season, St. Patrick’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day/End of Summer, Thanksgiving, and the Holiday season.

County officials are urging drivers to stay sober or have a “sober plan” this Halloween by downloading the app “Have a Plan” or visiting the STOP-DWI website.