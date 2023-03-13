ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Legislature will vote on whether to settle a wrongful death lawsuit against the county regarding a woman who took her own life in the county jail in 2019.

The family of Katlin Haskins brought a lawsuit against the county in 2020 for negligence and recklessness. According to the suit, Katlin’s family told county officials she was suicidal and said her death was “entirely preventable.”

The claim also said that the county knew Katlin was detoxing from drugs while in jail but didn’t help her.

On March 13, 2023, the Legislature will vote on whether to settle the lawsuit for $350,000. Check back for updates as more information becomes available