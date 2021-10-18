Chemung County woman indicted for welfare fraud, grand larceny

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Felicia Scharborough was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury after she allegedly received SNAP benefits worth more than $1,000 she was not eligible to receive.

According to court documents, Scharborough filed for public assistance benefits on July 8, 2019, and “falsely reported that she was not employed or earning any income.”

Scharborough was indicted for one count of welfare fraud in the fourth degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree, and offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree.

