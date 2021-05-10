Chemung County Youth Bureau hiring recreation leaders for summer program

Palestinian girls play during an activity at a summer camp organised by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Gaza City on July 11, 2019. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP) (Photo credit should read MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Youth Bureau is accepting applications for Recreation Leader positions at $12.90/hr. for the 2021 Summer Cohesion Program.

Summer Cohesion is a six-week drop-in recreational, educational, and cultural enrichment program for Chemung County youth ages 4-12 years old. Recreation Leaders must be at least 17 years old by July 1 and all 17-year-olds must have current working papers.

Strong consideration is given to those volunteering and working with youth in our community. Applications must be available to work from the end of June until mid-August from 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Applications, including two letters of reference should be forwarded to the Chemung County Youth Bureau, 599 Harris Hill Road, Elmira, NY 14903. Applications are available at the Chemung County Youth Bureau, area high school guidance offices and online at chemungyouth.com

For more information, contact the Chemung County Youth Bureau at 737-2907 or email Bob Harris at bharris@chemungcountyny.gov