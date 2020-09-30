Chemung County’s Fall Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event Coming Up

SAN FRANCISCO – JANUARY 31: A display of compact flourescent light bulbs is seen at the City Lights Light Bulb Store January 31, 2007 in San Francisco, California. California State Assemblyman Lloyd Levine is preparing to introduce a bill that would call for the incandescent bulb to be banned in California and be replaced by compact flourescents. (Photo illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County’s Fall Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event is scheduled for Saturday, October 10, 2020.

The event is free and for Chemung County residents only (no businesses).

Pre-registration is required by calling Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County at 607-734-4453, now through Wednesday, October 7, weekdays only, 9 am-noon and 1-4 pm.

Registration ends on Wednesday, October 7 at 4:00 pm.

Items accepted include ammonia, antifreeze, arts and crafts supplies, household batteries, bleach, brake fluid, cesspool cleaners, drain cleaners, driveway sealer, dry cleaning fluids, engine and radiator flushes and floor cleaners.

Also, fluorescent lights (bulbs and tubes), gasoline, herbicides, insect sprays, mercury and items containing mercury, metal polishes, moth balls, muriatic acid, oil-based paint, old chemistry set supplies, oven cleaners, paint thinners and pesticides. Also, photo chemicals/inks, pool chemicals, radiator cleaners, rodent killers, rust preventatives, sealants, solvents, transmission fluid, wood preservatives and wood strippers.

Electronics, motor oil and latex paint will not be accepted.

For more details, please call 607-734-4453 or visit Cornell Cooperative Extension’s website at chemung.cce.cornell.edu