Chemung County’s fall household hazardous waste collection event to be held Saturday, Oct. 16

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County’s fall household hazardous waste collection event will be Saturday, Oct. 16, and is free for Chemung County residents only, no businesses.

Items that will be accepted at the clean up include ammonia, antifreeze, arts and crafts supplies, bleach, household sized batteries, brake fluid, drain cleaner, engine and radiator flushes and floor cleaners, fluorescent lights, gasoline, herbicides, insect sprays, paint thinners, pesticides, mercury and items containing mercury, pool chemicals, rodent killers, and many more.

Pre-registration is required by calling Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County at 607-734-4453, beginning Monday, Sept. 20 to Wednesday, Oct. 13, weekdays only from 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Registration will end on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 4:00 p.m., for more information call 607-734-4453, or visit chemung.cce.cornell.edu.